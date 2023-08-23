Fresenius Medical Care Announces FDA Clearance For Versi HD With GuideMe Software

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for Versi HD with GuideMe Software, a completely reinvented self-guided interface for the company's VersiHD chronic home hemodialysis system. The company said VersiHD with GuideMe Software will initially be available in selected markets in 2023. Existing VersiHD systems will be upgradeable to GuideMe Software.

Fresenius Medical Care said VersiHD with GuideMe Software provides graphical walk-through guidance that aims to enhance ease of use and confidence for both patients and nurses. It is designed to improve patient training time, and ease the transition to home.

