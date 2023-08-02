Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (FMS) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 22.77

The average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (NYSE:FMS) has been revised to 22.77 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 21.08 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.73 to a high of 32.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.79% from the latest reported closing price of 26.11 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMS is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.56% to 61,133K shares. The put/call ratio of FMS is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pzena Investment Management holds 20,025K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,332K shares, representing a decrease of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 4.01% over the last quarter.
VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 8,884K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,027K shares, representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 0.30% over the last quarter.
Fiduciary Management holds 5,171K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,399K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 24.37% over the last quarter.
DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,223K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 59.63% over the last quarter.
Dodge & Cox holds 4,223K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 55.81% over the last quarter.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is an American German healthcare company which provides kidney dialysis services.
Additional reading:
- Media Contact
- FME SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS THAT IS PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS THEY BECOME AVAILAB
- – NON-BINDING CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION – CONVERSION REPORT Fresenius Medical Care Management AG on the change of legal form Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA into the legal form of a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) under the laws of the Fede
- Statement of earnings in € million, except share data, unaudited Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended Sept. 30, Three months ended Dec. 31, Six months ended June 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, Twelve months end
- Doreen Wicklein, Jürgen Kesper
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.