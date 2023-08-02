News & Insights

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (FMS) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 22.77

August 02, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (NYSE:FMS) has been revised to 22.77 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 21.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.73 to a high of 32.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.79% from the latest reported closing price of 26.11 / share.

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMS is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.56% to 61,133K shares. FMS / Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FMS is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pzena Investment Management holds 20,025K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,332K shares, representing a decrease of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 8,884K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,027K shares, representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 5,171K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,399K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 24.37% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,223K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 59.63% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,223K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 55.81% over the last quarter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is an American German healthcare company which provides kidney dialysis services.

