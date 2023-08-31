Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (FMS) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 24.47

The average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (NYSE:FMS) has been revised to 24.47 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 22.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.22 to a high of 33.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 24.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMS is 0.18%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.97% to 56,820K shares. The put/call ratio of FMS is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 16,673K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,025K shares, representing a decrease of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 8,884K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,027K shares, representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 6,191K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,171K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 34.67% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,223K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,223K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Background Information

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is an American German healthcare company which provides kidney dialysis services.

