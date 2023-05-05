Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR (FMS) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.62 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 6.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMS is 0.18%, an increase of 36.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.72% to 71,613K shares. The put/call ratio of FMS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.93% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR is 20.16. The forecasts range from a low of 11.65 to a high of $34.61. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.93% from its latest reported closing price of 23.15.

The projected annual revenue for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - ADR is 20,805MM, an increase of 7.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 24,332K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,123K shares, representing an increase of 46.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 92.22% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 12,027K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,192K shares, representing an increase of 23.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 64.28% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 5,399K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,109K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 1.03% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,399K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing an increase of 28.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 70.75% over the last quarter.

PZFVX - Classic Value Fund holds 3,778K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing an increase of 29.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 90.82% over the last quarter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is an American German healthcare company which provides kidney dialysis services.

