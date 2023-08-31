Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FWB:FME) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 44.88

The average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FWB:FME) has been revised to 44.88 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 41.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from the latest reported closing price of 44.45 / share.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Maintains 2.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FME is 0.39%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 63,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,957K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,976K shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FME by 18.57% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 9,700K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,476K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FME by 13.04% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,028K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,852K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FME by 7.67% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 3,270K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,844K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

