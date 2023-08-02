Fresenius Medical Care a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.3% Yield (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Fresenius Medical Care is an underlying holding representing 2.34% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $26,366,259 worth of FMS shares.

Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Fresenius Medical Care is $0.604856/share, currently paid in annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/17/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FMS, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

FMS operates in the Diagnostics sector, among companies like CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and The Cigna Group (CI).

