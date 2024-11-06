Fresenius Medical ADRs initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Fresenius Medical (FMS) American depository receipts with a Buy rating and $25.60 price target The firm believes the company is receiving little credit for its earnings turnaround and deleveraging efforts.
