Fresenius Medical ADRs initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Fresenius Medical (FMS) American depository receipts with a Buy rating and $25.60 price target The firm believes the company is receiving little credit for its earnings turnaround and deleveraging efforts.

