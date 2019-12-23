Fresenius Helios' Unit To Buy Private Hospital In Colombia For €300 Mln

(RTTNews) - Spanish hospital group Quirónsalud, part of Fresenius Helios, a unit of Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Centro Médico Imbanaco or CMI in Cali, Colombia. The total consideration amounts to approximately 300 million euros.

CMI offers a comprehensive range of medical specialties and services. The hospital has about 350 beds, 17 operating rooms and 250 consultation rooms. It generated sales of about 130 million euros in 2018.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, pending anti-trust clearance.

Fresenius expects CMI to be accretive to Group net income in fiscal year 2020.

Quirónsalud in early November acquired CediMed, a medical diagnostics group based in Colombia. The total investment is about 40 million euros.

