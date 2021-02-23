Markets

Fresenius Group Q4 Net Income, Before Special Items, Rises In Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - Fresenius reported fourth quarter net income to shareholders, before special items, of 494 million euros, down 2 percent from a year ago. In constant currency, net income before special items increased 2 percent. Before special items, EBIT was 1.25 billion euros, down 3 percent, or up 2 percent in constant currency.

Fourth quarter sales were 9.3 billion euros, flat with prior year. Sales rose 5 percent in constant currency.

For fiscal 2021, Fresenius projects sales growth in a low to mid-single-digit percentage range and at least broadly stable net income, year-over-year, both in constant currency. Net income, excluding Fresenius Medical Care, is expected to grow in a mid-to high single digit percentage range in constant currency.

During 2020 to 2023, Fresenius continues to expect Group sales to grow organically with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% to 7%. Before special items, Group net income is projected to increase organically with a CAGR of 5% to 9%.

The Management Board of Fresenius will propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase of 5% to 0.88 euros per share for fiscal 2020.

