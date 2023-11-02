Fresenius Group Q3 Group EBIT Before Items Rises, Revenue Growth At 6%; Improves FY EBIT Guidance

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Group reported a third quarter net loss of 406 million euros compared to profit of 321 million euros, prior year. The company said negative result is due to the Fresenius Medical Care valuation effect according to IFRS 5 of 594 million euros. Reported loss per share was 0.72 euros compared to profit of 0.57 euros. Group net income before special items decreased by 7% or down 5% in constant currency to 344 million euros. Earnings per share before special items was 0.61 euros compared to 0.66 euros. Group EBIT before special items increased by 8% or 10% in constant currency to 519 million euros, mainly driven by the good earnings development at the Operating Companies.

Third quarter Group revenue increased by 2% or 6% in constant currency to 5.52 billion euros. Organic growth was 6%.

Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius, said: "We made progress on every part of our FutureFresenius program, including simplification of our corporate structure, and achieved cost savings well ahead of our targets for the full year 2023."

Fresenius improved the 2023 earnings outlook and now expects constant currency Group EBIT before special items to remain broadly flat compared to fiscal 2022. Previously, the Group projected EBIT before special items to remain broadly flat to decline up to a mid-single-digit percentage rate. The Group continues to project organic revenue to grow in a mid-single-digit percentage range.

