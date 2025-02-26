News & Insights

Fresenius FY24 Profit Climbs, To Propose Dividend; Sees Higher EBIT, Revenue In FY25

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), a German health care company, on Wednesday reported higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter.

Further, the company said it wants to propose a dividend of 1.00 euros per share for fiscal 2024. For fiscal year 2023, Fresenius' dividend payment was interrupted by legal restrictions due to the receipt of the energy relief payments at Helios in Germany.

Going forward, Fresenius said it will pay out 30 to 40 percent of its Group core net income excluding Fresenius Medical Care and before special items as dividend.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects organic revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent, and constant currency EBIT growth in the range of 3 percent to 7 percent.

In fiscal 2024, revenues were 21.53 billion euros and EBIT was 2.49 billion euros.

The company expects Fresenius Kabi to record organic revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range and EBIT margin of 16.0 percent to 16.5 percent; and Fresenius Helios to record organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and EBIT margin around 10 percent.

For the quarter, Group net income excluding Fresenius Medical Care or FMC was 390 million euros, up 27 percent from last year's 306 million euros. Earnings per share excluding FMC grew to 0.69 euro from 0.55 euro a year ago.

Group EBIT was 646 million euros, up 6 percent from prior year's 608 million euros, mainly on the back of significant operational improvements at Kabi. Group EBIT margin remained at 11.7 percent.

Group revenue increased 7 percent to 5.53 billion euros from last year's 5.18 billion euros. Organic revenue growth also was 7 percent, driven by consistent positive development of Kabi and a strong performance at Helios.

The company noted that its growth vectors, Nutrition, MedTech and Biopharma, and consistent performance from Helios paced the strong development.

