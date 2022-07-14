Fresenius (FMS) Faces Fraud Accusation From US Government

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS has allegedly defrauded Medicare and other healthcare programs per a complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) in the federal court in Brooklyn. The U.S. government accused Fresenius Vascular Care, a business unit of FMS, of performing unnecessary procedures on dialysis patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) at nine centers across New York City and Long Island between Jan 1, 2012 and Jun 30, 2018. The company performed certain procedures without sufficient clinical indication that the patients needed the procedures.

The unnecessary procedures included fistulagrams and angioplasties required for visualizing the port and surrounding blood vessels and restoring the patient’s blood flow, respectively.

The U.S. government’s complain also states that the alleged unnecessary procedures were billed to Medicare, Medicaid, the Federal Health Benefits Program and TRICARE. The complaint also alleged that Fresenius did these procedures intentionally to drive its revenues. The federal government seeks damages and penalties under the False Claims Act with this complaint, which was filed in the ongoing action against Fresenius.

The U.S. government is entitled to recover thrice the amount of each fraud claim along with a civil penalty ranging from $5,500 to $25,076 per violation, which will likely aggregate to hundreds of millions in charges for Fresenius. The potential charges will significantly hurt the company’s financial position.

Shares of Fresenius were down 2.5% on Jul 13, following the fraud allegations by the federal government. The company derives a key portion of its revenues from reimbursements made by Medicare and other healthcare program. Any regulatory setback following the lawsuit will hurt its top line. Shares of Fresenius have declined 28.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 30.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The United States Attorney stated that Fresenius not only defrauded federal healthcare programs but also unnecessarily compromised patient care, particularly vulnerable people, including the elderly, disadvantaged minority, and low-income individuals.

Fresenius had faced fraud allegations in the United States earlier as well. In 2019, the company had to pay $231 million in criminal penalties to resolve investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. This payment was made in relation to Fresenius’s participation in various corrupt schemes, including bribery, to obtain business in multiple foreign countries.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

