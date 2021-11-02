Fresenius firms up full-year earnings guidance

German healthcare group Fresenius firmed up its 2021 net income forecast on Tuesday after reporting third-quarter results slightly above market expectations and progress in improving group-wide efficiencies.

The group reported third-quarter net income at 435 million euros ($504.69 million) on a currency-adjusted basis, compared with analysts' average forecast of 428 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Fresenius said it expected 2021 earnings to grow around the top-end of the low single-digit percentage range with revenue growth in a mid single-digit range, both in constant currency. In July, it had forecast net income growth in a low single-digit percentage range and sales growth in a low to medium single-digit range.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)

