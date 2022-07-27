Fresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis unit

July 27 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE FREG.DE cut its full-year earnings outlook due to cost inflation at its kidney dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE, it said late on Wednesday.

In an unscheduled statement on Wednesday, the healthcare group said it expects group sales to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range in 2022, down from its previous forecast of a mid-single digit percentage range.

The company expects the group net income to decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range, it added.

FMC also cut its earnings outlook, expecting sales growth at the lower end of the previous forecast range and a decline in net income in the high teens percentage range this year.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.