Fresenius cuts 2020 goals as pandemic hits services, drugs units

July 30 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE cut its 2020 net income and revenue growth forecast as its medical services unit Vamed suffered from coronavirus-related project delays and lack of post-acute care treatments.

For 2020, Fresenius expects adjusted net income change between a negative 4% and a positive 1%, and revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%, compared to its previous forecast for growth between 1% to 5% and 4% to 7%, respectively, which did not account for the pandemic's effects.

Fresenius' second-quarter net income came in at 410 million euros ($482.6 million), above analysts' average forecast of 398 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

