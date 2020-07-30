Fresenius cuts 2020 goals as pandemic hits services, drugs units

German healthcare group Fresenius cut its 2020 net income and revenue growth forecast as its medical services unit Vamed suffered from coronavirus-related project delays and lack of post-acute care treatments.

For 2020, Fresenius expects adjusted net income change between a negative 4% and a positive 1%, and revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%, compared to its previous forecast for growth between 1% to 5% and 4% to 7%, respectively, which did not account for the pandemic's effects.

Fresenius' second-quarter net income came in at 410 million euros ($482.6 million), above analysts' average forecast of 398 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

