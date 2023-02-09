Markets
Fresenius Confirms Review Of Deconsolidation Of Fresenius Medical Care

February 09, 2023 — 10:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Responding to Media reports, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA confirmed review of deconsolidation of its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care through a change of the legal form into a stock corporation.

The Else Kroner-Fresenius-Stiftung which holds all shares in Fresenius' general partner has informed Fresenius that it has taken note with approval of Fresenius' plans to deconsolidate Fresenius Medical Care by way of a change of the legal form into a stock corporation.

However, Fresenius indicated that the review is not yet completed and the required decisions by the competent bodies within the group are still outstanding.

