Fresenius confirms review of deconsolidation of FMC

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German health care group Fresenius FREG.DE said on Thursday it was reviewing a deconsolidation of struggling subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE, confirming an earlier report by business magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Fresenius added in a statement, however, "that the analysis is not yet completed and the required decisions by the competent bodies within the group are still outstanding".

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

