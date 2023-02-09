Fresenius confirms review of deconsolidation of FMC

February 09, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German health care group Fresenius FREG.DE said on Thursday it was reviewing a deconsolidation of struggling subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE, confirming an earlier report by business magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Fresenius added in a statement, however, "that the analysis is not yet completed and the required decisions by the competent bodies within the group are still outstanding".

