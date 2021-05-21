Fresenius CEO says no plans to reduce stake in dialysis subsidiary FMC

Fresenius Chief Executive Stephan Sturm dismissed on Friday speculation that it could cut its stake in its dialysis business Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) and said the healthcare group had no plans to overhaul its structure in the short term.

"FMC is part of Fresenius' core business," Sturm said at the health care group's annual general meeting. "We are not planning any share reduction at the moment."

He said the group had no need to take action on its structure in the short term, but said he was open minded when it came to future successful development of the company.

"Should it become apparent that structural changes might be necessary, we would have to seriously consider this," he said.

