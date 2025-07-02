FRE® Nicotine Pouches Enters Multi-Year Partnership as Official Sponsor of PBR's Unleash The Beast

FRE® Nicotine Pouches partners with PBR's Unleash The Beast, enhancing fan engagement through innovative experiences and sponsorship.

Quiver AI Summary

FRE® Nicotine Pouches has announced a multi-year partnership with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as the official sponsor of the Unleash The Beast series, marking FRE's largest sports sponsorship to date. This collaboration aims to enhance the thrilling experience of bull riding, which is known for its exciting 8-second rides. FRE's VP of Marketing, Connor Smith, highlighted the alignment between PBR’s passionate audience and FRE's innovative approach to nicotine. The partnership kicked off at a recent event featuring the "FRE Challenge Button," allowing riders to request judges' reviews. PBR's Chief Revenue Officer, Josh Baker, welcomed FRE into the PBR family, emphasizing the partnership's potential for growth and engagement. As the 2025 season begins, FRE plans to create more fan interactions and brand integration within PBR events.

Potential Positives

FRE's partnership with PBR represents its largest sports sponsorship, enhancing brand visibility and credibility in a high-energy environment.

The collaboration allows FRE to engage directly with an enthusiastic audience, aligning the brand with the excitement and authenticity of professional bull riding.

The initiative includes innovative activations like the "FRE Challenge Button," positioning FRE as an integral part of the sporting experience rather than just a sponsor.

This partnership may lead to further opportunities and increased revenue for both FRE and PBR, contributing to overall growth in their respective markets.

Potential Negatives

Partnering with a sport that involves high-risk activities such as bull riding could raise concerns about the brand's image, considering the health implications associated with nicotine products.

The mention of needing to "create more opportunities and put more money in the pockets of our athletes" suggests that the partnership may be seen as financially motivated rather than consumer-focused.

The focus on a "bold" approach to nicotine might alienate potential customers who are concerned about health impacts associated with nicotine use.

FAQ

What is the FRE partnership with Professional Bull Riders (PBR)?

FRE has become the official partner of PBR's Unleash The Beast, marking its largest sports sponsorship to date.

What events did FRE debut at with PBR?

FRE made its debut at Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and PBR World Finals at AT&T Stadium from May 16-18.

How does the FRE Challenge Button work?

The FRE Challenge Button allows bull riders to request a judges' review for a second chance at their official score.

What can fans expect from FRE in future PBR events?

Fans can expect innovative activations, deeper brand integration, and new engagement opportunities with FRE during the 2025 season.

Who is Turning Point Brands?

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is the manufacturer and distributor of FRE nicotine pouches, focusing on innovative consumer products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TPB Insider Trading Activity

$TPB insiders have traded $TPB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRAHAM PURDY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,400 shares for an estimated $3,853,546 .

. LAWRENCE WEXLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,783,250 .

. BRITTANI CUSHMAN (Sr VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,126,875 .

. BRIAN WIGGINTON (Sr VP Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,300 shares for an estimated $1,082,361 .

. GREGORY H.A. BAXTER sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $110,460

STEPHEN USHER sold 600 shares for an estimated $45,150

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $TPB stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TPB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TPB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPB forecast page.

Full Release



Louisville, KY, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some moments demand intensity, and few sports deliver it quite like



Professional Bull Riders (PBR)



. That's why



FRE® Nicotine Pouches



is stepping into the arena as an official partner



of Unleash The Beast,



the sport's premier individual series. The multi-year deal is



FRE’s



biggest sports sponsorship ever, and it’s all about bringing high-energy moments to fans.







A Partnership Rooted in Boldness









"Professional Bull Riding delivers the most exciting 8 seconds in sports, and we're thrilled to be part of that energy through our title sponsorship of the Unleash The Beast,"



said



Connor Smith, VP of Marketing for FRE



.



"PBR's viewership has been steadily





rising, and the sport is selling out iconic venues coast to coast – that's the kind of





passionate, engaged audience that aligns perfectly with FRE's innovative approach to nicotine. Our PBR partnership represents more than just sponsorship; it's about connecting with fans who appreciate authenticity, seizing the moment, and pushing boundaries."









Passion Meets Power: FRE x PBR Connect with Fans in a Whole New Way at Cowboys Stadium







To kick things off, FRE made waves at Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and PBR World Finals - Championship from May 16–18 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. This event marked FRE’s debut with PBR, bringing Western sports fans face-to-face with an innovative nicotine experience. FRE’s spirit is now woven into the competition itself. At the Championship, PBR introduced the "FRE Challenge Button," a new feature allowing bull riders to request a judges' review for a second chance at an official score.



FRE



isn’t just a sponsor—it’s part of the action.







"We're thrilled to welcome FRE to the PBR family,"



said



Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, PBR



.



"Their support brings fresh energy to the sport while also directly contributing to creating more opportunities and putting more money in the pockets of our athletes. Non-endemic partnerships like this are vital to our continued growth and success."







During Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo, the Low Riders team showcased the FRE logo as they participated in thrilling activities such as breakaway roping and barrel racing.







Looking Ahead







With the 2025 PBR Unleash The Beast season kicking off soon, expect even bigger activations, deeper brand integration, and new ways for fans to engage with FRE.







"Our coming out party at Championship weekend was just the beginning of a long-term partnership with PBR, and we are excited to work together, creating innovative activations and deeper brand integrations,"



Smith said.



"Fans





can





expect





to





hear





more





from





FRE





as





we





continue to engage with the Western sports audience. This is the start of something big for our brand, and we are thrilled to be part of the PBR family."







For more information, please visit:



www.frepouch.com



and



www.pbr.com/tours/unleash-the-beast









About FRE







Designed by nicotine users for nicotine users, FRE was born out of a desire to push boundaries, confidently challenge old thinking, and provide adult nicotine users with a superior alternative to the dry, stale, and bland pouches you often find on the market. The result is a bold take on the white pouch experience. FRE is made and distributed by



Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB)



, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products.







About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)







PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 50 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.







Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.