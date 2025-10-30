Frequentis (XTRA:FQT) Price Target Increased by 16.38% to 68.83

The average one-year price target for Frequentis (XTRA:FQT) has been revised to 68,83 € / share. This is an increase of 16.38% from the prior estimate of 59,14 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54,48 € to a high of 85,05 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 149.40% from the latest reported closing price of 27,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frequentis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQT is 0.00%, an increase of 49.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

