Frequentis H1 EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Frequentis reported that first half EBITDA declined to 5.2 million euros from 6.7 million euros, prior year. EBIT was negateive at 4.3 million euros as a result of the seasonality of projects. Revenues rose 14.8% to 236.8 million euros in the first half of 2025. The increase was 13.8% in the Air Traffic Management segment and 17.6% in the Public Safety & Transport segment. Order intake rose 35.6% to 309.0 million euros.

Frequentis expects to achieve 2025 targets of: increase revenues by at least 10%; increase order intake in the low double-digit percentage range; and EBIT margin of around 6.5% to 7.0%.

