Frequency Therapeutics prices downsized IPO at $14, the low end of the range

Frequency Therapeutics, which is developing a regenerative therapy for hearing loss, raised $84 million in a downsized IPO by offering 6 million shares at $14, the low end of the range of $14 to $16. The company originally planned to offer 6.7 million shares. Frequency Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FREQ. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



