Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Sales crushed expectations at US$11m, beating expectations by 91%. Frequency Therapeutics reported a statutory loss of US$0.16 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Frequency Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FREQ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Frequency Therapeutics from four analysts is for revenues of US$60.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 90% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.35 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$63.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.008 in 2021. There looks to have been a significant drop in sentiment regarding Frequency Therapeutics' prospects after these latest results, with a minor downgrade to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$32.33, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Frequency Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$27.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Frequency Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Frequency Therapeutics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 90% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 31% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Frequency Therapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Frequency Therapeutics dropped from profits to a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Frequency Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$32.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Frequency Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Frequency Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Frequency Therapeutics (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.