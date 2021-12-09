Markets
Frequency Therapeutics: FX-322 Associated With Hearing Signal In Placebo-controlled Trial

(RTTNews) - Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) reported the results from its FX-322-113 study, a placebo-controlled trial evaluating the administration of FX-322 in subjects with severe sensorineural hearing loss. In the study, FX-322 was associated with a hearing signal as shown by improvements by four subjects in a sentence-in-noise test.

"This is the third FX-322 study where we have observed a hearing signal, furthering our confidence in our clinical program and the potential of a regenerative treatment for sensorineural hearing loss," said David Lucchino, CEO.

