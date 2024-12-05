Frequency Exchange Corp Launches NIKKI in 1,000 Clinics

Frequency Exchange Corp (TSE:FREQ) has released an update.

Frequency Exchange Corp has launched its NIKKI Wellness Technology on the GetHealthy.Store platform, enabling health practitioners across over 1,000 virtual clinic stores to prescribe it directly to patients. This strategic move allows FREmedica, a subsidiary of Frequency Exchange, to quickly scale its operations and potentially supply up to 1 million NIKKI devices every few months globally.

