Frequency Electronics Subsidiary Wins $3.14 Mln Patriot Missile Support Contract

August 25, 2025 — 04:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - FEI-Zyfer, Inc., a subsidiary of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM), has secured a $3.14 million base-year contract from the Defense Logistics Agency's Aviation Division at Redstone Arsenal to supply precision timing systems for the Patriot Missile program through October 2026.

The deal includes additional delivery options worth $1.71 million for Year 2 and $1.80 million for Year 3.

The systems feature autonomous synchronization technology using g-compensated quartz crystal oscillators combined with FEI's rubidium atomic clocks, ensuring high accuracy, stability, and durability in harsh mobile environments.

CEO Tom McClelland said the award highlights FEI's and FEI-Zyfer's critical role in supporting the U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency, and allied forces, showcasing the value of continued investment in precision timing technologies.

