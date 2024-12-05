News & Insights

Frequency Electronics appoints Tom McClelland to board of directors

December 05, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Frequency Electronics (FEIM) announced the appointment of its CEO Thomas McClelland, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Tom, a 40-year veteran of FEI, served as the Company’s Interim President and CEO from July 8, 2022 through January 17, 2023, and has served as permanent President and CEO since then. Prior to that, Tom served as FEI’s Chief Scientist and has led the Company’s research and scientific efforts for over 20 years.

