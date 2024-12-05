Frequency Electronics appoints Tom McClelland to board of directors

Frequency Electronics (FEIM) announced the appointment of its CEO Thomas McClelland, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Tom, a 40-year veteran of FEI, served as the Company’s Interim President and CEO from July 8, 2022 through January 17, 2023, and has served as permanent President and CEO since then. Prior to that, Tom served as FEI’s Chief Scientist and has led the Company’s research and scientific efforts for over 20 years.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FEIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.