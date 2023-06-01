Frencken Group (SGX:E28) Price Target Decreased by 24.32% to 0.85

The average one-year price target for Frencken Group (SGX:E28) has been revised to 0.85 / share. This is an decrease of 24.32% from the prior estimate of 1.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.79 to a high of 0.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.88% from the latest reported closing price of 0.88 / share.

Frencken Group Maintains 4.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frencken Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E28 is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 504K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWTIX - International Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class Z holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 29.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E28 by 13.21% over the last quarter.

