Frencken Group Sees Profit Boost Amid Revenue Growth

Frencken Group Limited (SG:E28) has released an update.
Frencken Group Limited reported a 7.7% year-on-year revenue increase to S$198.6 million in Q3 2024, driven by strong performance in its Mechatronics Division. The company’s gross profit margin improved, boosting the profit attributable to equity holders by 29.3% to S$9.2 million. The Group’s nine-month results also showed a significant 42.5% rise in profit, highlighting the division’s success despite challenges in other areas.
