News & Insights

Stocks

Frencken Group Sees Profit Boost Amid Revenue Growth

November 19, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frencken Group Limited (SG:E28) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Frencken Group Limited reported a 7.7% year-on-year revenue increase to S$198.6 million in Q3 2024, driven by strong performance in its Mechatronics Division. The company’s gross profit margin improved, boosting the profit attributable to equity holders by 29.3% to S$9.2 million. The Group’s nine-month results also showed a significant 42.5% rise in profit, highlighting the division’s success despite challenges in other areas.

For further insights into SG:E28 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.