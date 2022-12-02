French winter crops in near perfect condition

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French crops are in good shape entering the winter with an estimated 98% of soft wheat in good or excellent condition in the week to Nov. 28, unchanged from the previous week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

The rating suggests strong potential for next year's harvest, but crops tend to be more affected from spring onwards - like this year when hot and dry weather hurt yields in many parts of the country.

At this point last year, French soft wheat ratings stood at 99% in good or excellent condition. They had fallen to 64% by harvest time in July.

For winter barley, crop condition dipped to 97% in good/excellent condition by Nov. 28, from 98% the previous week.

Sowing of major winter cereals was almost over, with 99% of the expected soft wheat area and 89% of the expected durum area drilled, while winter barley sowings were over, FranceAgriMer said.

Crop development was between six and seven days ahead of the five-year average, FranceAgriMer said. Crops have benefitted from mild autumn weather.

