French wheat, vineyards hit by heavy weekend storms

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation (FNSEA) said on Monday, following drought in May and as the wheat market already grapples with high volatility.

Hail, strong winds and torrential rain caused damage in nearly 65 departments of the country, affecting wheat as well as fruit crops and vineyards, the FNSEA said in a statement.

"The damages are very significant, with some farms seeing 100% of their crop affected," the statement said.

The wheat harvest is nearing in France, the world's fourth largest wheat exporter.

Damage to its crop could add pressure to already strained global wheat supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has boosted prices as both of those countries are major wheat producers.

Fruit crops and vineyards also suffered serious damage from the storms with minister of agriculture Marc Fesneau on Monday due to visit winegrowers in two regions, Gironde and Gers. (Reporting by Layli Foroudi; editing by Jason Neely) ((Layli.Foroudi@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: FRANCE WEATHER/WHEAT WINE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.