French wheat offered lowest in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders
HAMBURG/CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Wednesday was believed to be $397.47 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from France, traders said in initial assessments.
The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Lecureur.
No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.
GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat in the tender for shipment during August and/or September and/or October with payment at sight (immediate).
Traders initially assessed these offers were submitted with seller, shipment period, tonnes offered, source country, and FOB price in dollars a tonne:
Dreyfus
Sept. 16-30: 55,000 tonnes French $405.87
Oct. 1-15: 55,000 tonnes French $405.87
ADM
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $399.80
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $402.45
Oct. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $406.95
Sierentz
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $412.50 or $414.50
Lecureur
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $401.97
Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $397.47
Agro-Chirnogi
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $425
OLAM
Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $411.75
CHS
Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $414.41
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $414.91
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $415.41
Bunge
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $403.8
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $403.8
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $403.8
CIF Sept. 1-20: 50,000 tonnes French $436.8
Cargill
Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $409
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $411
Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $406
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $406
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes Russian $407
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Russian $407
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $404
Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $398
Buildcom
C&F shipment
Aug. 16-31: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $437.77
Aug. 16-31: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $414.77
Sept. 1-15: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $439.77
Sept. 1-15: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $416.77
Aston
Aug. 1-15 60,000 tonnes Russian $400
Ameropa
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $422.97
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $425.97
GTCS
Aug. 16-30: 2 x 40,000 tonnes Russian $410
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Russian $415
Soufflet
Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $407.92
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $407.42
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $406.92
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $406.52
Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $402.92
Oct. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $401.92
Viterra
Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $409
Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $409
Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $399.5
Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $399.5
Aug. 1-15: 55,000 tonnes Russian $400
Aug. 16-31; 55,000 tonnes Russian $400
Traders said the unusually wide shipment period was a move to give sellers greater ability to offer large quantities using prices from both the old crop and new crop.
U.S. wheat futures fell to their lowest price since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday, pressured by the expanding harvest of winter wheat in the northern hemisphere and a lack of demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. GRA/
In its last wheat tender on June 1, GASC bought tonnes from Russia, Romania and Bulgaria all at $480.00 a tonne c&f, a 41% rise from Egypt's last tender before the invasion.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
