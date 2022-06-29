French wheat offered lowest in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG/CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Wednesday was believed to be $397.47 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from France, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Lecureur.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat in the tender for shipment during August and/or September and/or October with payment at sight (immediate).

Traders initially assessed these offers were submitted with seller, shipment period, tonnes offered, source country, and FOB price in dollars a tonne:

Dreyfus

Sept. 16-30: 55,000 tonnes French $405.87

Oct. 1-15: 55,000 tonnes French $405.87

ADM

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $399.80

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $402.45

Oct. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $406.95

Sierentz

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $412.50 or $414.50

Lecureur

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $401.97

Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $397.47

Agro-Chirnogi

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $425

OLAM

Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $411.75

CHS

Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $414.41

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $414.91

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $415.41

Bunge

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $403.8

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $403.8

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $403.8

CIF Sept. 1-20: 50,000 tonnes French $436.8

Cargill

Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $409

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $411

Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $406

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $406

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes Russian $407

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Russian $407

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $404

Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $398

Buildcom

C&F shipment

Aug. 16-31: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $437.77

Aug. 16-31: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $414.77

Sept. 1-15: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $439.77

Sept. 1-15: 50,000 tonnes Bulgarian $416.77

Aston

Aug. 1-15 60,000 tonnes Russian $400

Ameropa

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $422.97

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $425.97

GTCS

Aug. 16-30: 2 x 40,000 tonnes Russian $410

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Russian $415

Soufflet

Aug. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $407.92

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $407.42

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $406.92

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $406.52

Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $402.92

Oct. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes French $401.92

Viterra

Aug. 16-31: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $409

Sept. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes Romanian $409

Sept. 16-30: 60,000 tonnes French $399.5

Oct. 1-15: 60,000 tonnes French $399.5

Aug. 1-15: 55,000 tonnes Russian $400

Aug. 16-31; 55,000 tonnes Russian $400

Traders said the unusually wide shipment period was a move to give sellers greater ability to offer large quantities using prices from both the old crop and new crop.

U.S. wheat futures fell to their lowest price since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday, pressured by the expanding harvest of winter wheat in the northern hemisphere and a lack of demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. GRA/

In its last wheat tender on June 1, GASC bought tonnes from Russia, Romania and Bulgaria all at $480.00 a tonne c&f, a 41% rise from Egypt's last tender before the invasion.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

