French wheat offered lowest in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders

HAMBURG/CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Wednesday was believed to be $397.47 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from France, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Lecureur.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.

