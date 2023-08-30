French wheat offered lowest in Egyptian tender at $259.42/T –traders

Adds detail from 3rd paragraph

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board (FOB) offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $259.42 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of French wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Soufflet.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Oct. 5-20 and/or between Oct.25 and Nov.10 and/or Nov. 15-30

GASC asked suppliers to submit FOB offers with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Traders told Reuters that Russia's unofficial cap on prices, believed to be about $270 a ton, has reduced the competitiveness of Russian wheat in the tender.

“It again looks like the Russian government’s unofficial minimum export price has kept Russian price offers high and allowed France to get a look in,” one German trader said.

"It is highly unusual for a series of trading houses to offer exactly the same FOB price in GASC's tenders."

Russia has never officially confirmed its minimum export price but is said by traders to have been imposing it to prevent Russian domestic wheat prices from rising.

Traders gave the following breakdown of FOB offers in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

Qty/KMT

Origin

FOB

Shipment

Bunge

60

French

$267.69

Nov. 15-30

Soufflet

60

French

$265.42

Nov. 15-30

Olam

60

Romanian

$269.50

Nov. 15-30

ADM

60

Romanian

$265.00

Nov. 15-30

CHS

60

Romanian

$271.60

Nov. 15-30

Agro Chirnogi

60

Romanian

$262.00

Nov. 15-30

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

Olam

60

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

Grain Flower

55

Russian

$270.00

Nov. 15-30

Nibulon

60

Ukrainian

$269.50

Nov. 15-30

Viterra

60

French

$264.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Bunge

60

French

$265.69

Oct.25- Nov.10

Soufflet

60

French

$262.42

Oct.25- Nov.10

Olam

60

Romanian

$264.25

Oct.25- Nov.10

ADM

60

Romanian

$261.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Cargill

60

Romanian

$267.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

CHS

60

Romanian

$271.60

Oct.25- Nov.10

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Viterra

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Olam

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Grain Star

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Grain Flower

55

Russian

$270.00

Oct.25- Nov.10

Buildcom

50

Bulgarian

$263.77

Oct.5-20

Cargill

50

Bulgarian

$267.00

Oct.5-20

Viterra

60

French

$264.00

Oct.5-20

Bunge

60

French

$263.69

Oct.5-20

Lecureur

60

French

$267.00

Oct.5-20

Soufflet

60

French

$259.42

Oct.5-20

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Viterra

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Olam

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

Grain Flower

55

Russian

$270.00

Oct.5-20

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later in the day.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

