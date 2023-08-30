French wheat offered lowest in Egyptian tender at $259.42/T –traders

Adds detail from 3rd paragraph
CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board (FOB) offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $259.42 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of French wheat, traders said.
The offer was presented by Soufflet.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Oct. 5-20 and/or between Oct.25 and Nov.10 and/or Nov. 15-30
GASC asked suppliers to submit FOB offers with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
Traders told Reuters that Russia's unofficial cap on prices, believed to be about $270 a ton, has reduced the competitiveness of Russian wheat in the tender.
“It again looks like the Russian government’s unofficial minimum export price has kept Russian price offers high and allowed France to get a look in,” one German trader said.
"It is highly unusual for a series of trading houses to offer exactly the same FOB price in GASC's tenders."
Russia has never officially confirmed its minimum export price but is said by traders to have been imposing it to prevent Russian domestic wheat prices from rising.
Traders gave the following breakdown of FOB offers in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
Qty/KMT
Origin
FOB
Shipment
Bunge
60
French
$267.69
Nov. 15-30
Soufflet
60
French
$265.42
Nov. 15-30
Olam
60
Romanian
$269.50
Nov. 15-30
ADM
60
Romanian
$265.00
Nov. 15-30
CHS
60
Romanian
$271.60
Nov. 15-30
Agro Chirnogi
60
Romanian
$262.00
Nov. 15-30
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
Olam
60
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
Grain Flower
55
Russian
$270.00
Nov. 15-30
Nibulon
60
Ukrainian
$269.50
Nov. 15-30
Viterra
60
French
$264.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Bunge
60
French
$265.69
Oct.25- Nov.10
Soufflet
60
French
$262.42
Oct.25- Nov.10
Olam
60
Romanian
$264.25
Oct.25- Nov.10
ADM
60
Romanian
$261.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Cargill
60
Romanian
$267.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
CHS
60
Romanian
$271.60
Oct.25- Nov.10
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Viterra
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Olam
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Grain Star
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Grain Flower
55
Russian
$270.00
Oct.25- Nov.10
Buildcom
50
Bulgarian
$263.77
Oct.5-20
Cargill
50
Bulgarian
$267.00
Oct.5-20
Viterra
60
French
$264.00
Oct.5-20
Bunge
60
French
$263.69
Oct.5-20
Lecureur
60
French
$267.00
Oct.5-20
Soufflet
60
French
$259.42
Oct.5-20
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Viterra
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Olam
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
Grain Flower
55
Russian
$270.00
Oct.5-20
The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later in the day.
