Commodities

French wheat harvest 84% done, maize ratings fall amid hot spell

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

France's grain harvest kept up at a fast pace in the week to July 18, with soft wheat running two weeks ahead of last year, while maize crop conditions deteriorated as the country experienced a hot spell, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.

Adds detail

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - France's grain harvest kept up at a fast pace in the week to July 18, with soft wheat running two weeks ahead of last year, while maize crop conditions deteriorated as the country experienced a hot spell, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.

The farm office said in a crop report that French farmers had harvested 84% of the soft wheat crop by July 18, up from 50% last week and 12% by the same time in 2021.

The winter barley harvest was now over, compared to just 70% a year ago.

An estimated 63% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, down from 64% the previous week and 75% below last year, FranceAgriMer said.

But the extremely warm weather is feared to have caused damage to maize crops in some key growing regions, analysts said.

FranceAgriMer estimated that 75% of French grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition by July 18 against 83% the previous week and 90% a year earlier.

Dry and warm weather is expected to last at least two more weeks in the main grain baskets in France.

Durum wheat harvesting was 96% complete, versus 82% a week earlier, while 77% of the spring barley crop had been cut, up from 41% the previous week.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin and Mark Heinrich)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular