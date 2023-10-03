News & Insights

Commodities

French wheat exporters expect to ship 2.5 mln tonnes to Morocco by June 2024

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

October 03, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Ahmed El Jechtimi for Reuters ->

CASABLANCA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Morocco is expected to buy 2.5 million tonnes, or half of its soft wheat needs, from France this season ending June 2024, Yann Lebeau, Maghreb region head at French wheat professionals group Intercereales, said on Tuesday.

France has already shipped 1 million tonnes to the drought-hit country this summer, he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.