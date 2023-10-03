French wheat exporters expect to ship 2.5 mln tonnes to Morocco by June 2024

CASABLANCA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Morocco is expected to buy 2.5 million tonnes, or half of its soft wheat needs, from France this season ending June 2024, Yann Lebeau, Maghreb region head at French wheat professionals group Intercereales, said on Tuesday.

France has already shipped 1 million tonnes to the drought-hit country this summer, he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

