French wheat crop showing mixed protein levels in north

This year's French soft wheat crop is showing mixed protein content in key northern production regions, although readings are generally satisfactory, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

Protein content, an important quality criteria for flour milling, was averaging around 11% in the northern half of France, while readings in the south were high to very high, FranceAgriMer said in a harvest report published with crop institutes Arvalis and Terres Inovia.

