Commodities

French wheat crop rating stable, maize planting under way

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An estimated 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to April 4, unchanged from the previous week and above a year-earlier score of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - An estimated 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to April 4, unchanged from the previous week and above a year-earlier score of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Some 4% of the expected grain maize area had been planted, below the 8% progress seen a year ago, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular