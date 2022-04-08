French wheat crop rating stable, maize planting under way

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - An estimated 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to April 4, unchanged from the previous week and above a year-earlier score of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Some 4% of the expected grain maize area had been planted, below the 8% progress seen a year ago, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

