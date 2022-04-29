Commodities

French wheat crop rating stable, maize planting 60% complete

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An estimated 91% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to April 25, unchanged from 91% the previous week and above a year-earlier score of 81%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Some 60% of the expected grain maize area had been planted, compared with 32% progress the previous week and 69% seen a year ago, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

