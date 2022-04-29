French wheat crop rating stable, maize planting 60% complete

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - An estimated 91% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to April 25, unchanged from 91% the previous week and above a year-earlier score of 81%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Some 60% of the expected grain maize area had been planted, compared with 32% progress the previous week and 69% seen a year ago, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.