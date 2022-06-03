Commodities

French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

An estimated 67% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to May 30, down from 69% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said on Friday, marking a fourth straight weekly decline as dryness persisted in some crop belts.

The latest rating compared with a year-earlier score of 80%, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

