French wheat crop rating rises

Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - An estimated 80% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to May 24, up from 79% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report on Friday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

