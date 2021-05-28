French wheat crop rating rises

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - An estimated 80% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to May 24, up from 79% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report on Friday.

