French wheat crop rating edges down further as rain returns

Writes through with details

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, but a smaller decline in the latest week suggested rain and cooler temperatures may be curbing spring drought.

An estimated 66% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 6, against 67% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on Friday.

The rating has dropped by 25 percentage points since the start of May as a hot spell exacerbated drought after low rainfall since the start of the year.

However, the downward trend has slowed since late May as temperatures have cooled and rain has returned to some regions.

Traders and analysts are now watching to see if widespread showers in unsettled weather since last weekend will provide a clearer boost to cereal crops in the European Union's biggest producer.

The latest soft wheat rating compared with a score of 81% a year ago, FranceAgriMer said.

Ratings for other cereal crops also declined slightly last week, the office's data showed.

For winter barley, the good/excellent score for winter barley lost one percentage point to 64%.

For recently sown grain maize, the rating lost two percentage points to 88%.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.