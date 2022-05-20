Commodities

French wheat crop rating drops sharply for a second week

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - An estimated 73% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition by May 16 against 82% the previous week, with the rating falling sharply for a second week as drought stresses crops, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

The latest rating was below a year-earlier score of 79%, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

