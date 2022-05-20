French wheat crop rating drops sharply for a second week

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - An estimated 73% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition by May 16 against 82% the previous week, with the rating falling sharply for a second week as drought stresses crops, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

The latest rating was below a year-earlier score of 79%, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.