French wheat crop rating drops sharply for a second week
PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - An estimated 73% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition by May 16 against 82% the previous week, with the rating falling sharply for a second week as drought stresses crops, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.
The latest rating was below a year-earlier score of 79%, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)
((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies but trade jittery about Brazil frost risk
- The U.S. Government Dips Its Toes in Commodities, But Is It Enough to Create a Domestic Supply Chain?