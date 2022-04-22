Commodities

French wheat crop rating down slightly; maize planting accelerates

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - An estimated 91% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to April 18, down from 92% the previous week but above the 85% at the same point last year, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Some 32% of the expected grain maize area had been planted, compared with 8% a week earlier and 37% a year ago, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

