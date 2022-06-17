French wheat crop rating dips, barley harvest starts

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - An estimated 65% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 13, down from 66% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The winter barley harvest was under way, with 2% of the crop area cut by Monday, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereals report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.