French wheat crop rating dips, barley harvest starts

An estimated 65% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 13, down from 66% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The winter barley harvest was under way, with 2% of the crop area cut by Monday, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereals report.

