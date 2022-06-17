French wheat crop rating dips again, barley harvest starts

Adds detail, link to table

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop declined for a seventh straight week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, ahead of a heatwave that may add to stress on plants following a spring drought.

An estimated 65% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 13, down from 66% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereals report.

The rating dropped steeply last month as a hot spell worsened the drought, but the downward trend has slowed since late May as temperatures have cooled and rain returned.

Traders and analysts are now monitoring the impact of the heatwave that has spread northwards from Spain this week, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) in southern France on Thursday.

While damage may be limited in the south, where wheat and barley crops are already mature, there is concern that temperature peaks in central France could hurt cereals beforethe heat eases from Sunday. GRA/EU

Harvest prospects in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, are being monitored closely amid disruptions to Ukrainian supplies following Russia's invasion.

The winter barley harvest was under way, with 2% of the crop area cut by Monday, FranceAgriMer said.

The winter barley harvest has begun more than a week earlier than usual in southern France and traders said this week's hot spell has led to field work starting across the country.

The good-to-excellent rating for winter barley and durum wheat crops also lost one percentage point in the latest week, to 63% and 61%, respectively.

The spring barley score rose by one point to 54% while the maize rating eased by one point to 87%.

Traders say maize, which is approaching key growth stages following spring planting, could suffer particularly from the heatwave as the southwest is a major production zone.

