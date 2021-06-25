Commodities

French wheat crop rating declines, barley harvest starts

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

An estimated 79% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 21, down from 81% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Winter barley harvesting was under way, with 1% of the crop area cut, it said in a weekly cereal report.

