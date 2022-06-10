French wheat crop rating declines again in week to June 6

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - An estimated 66% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 6, against 67% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said, marking a sixth straight weekly decline after a very dry spring.

The latest rating compared with a score of 81% a year ago, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on Friday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

