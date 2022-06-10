Commodities

French wheat crop rating declines again in week to June 6

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An estimated 66% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 6, against 67% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said, marking a sixth straight weekly decline after a very dry spring.

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - An estimated 66% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 6, against 67% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said, marking a sixth straight weekly decline after a very dry spring.

The latest rating compared with a score of 81% a year ago, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on Friday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular