French wheat crop conditions stable, barley ratings edge down

An estimated 80% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to May 31, unchanged from the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The good/excellent scores for winter and spring barley each declined by 1 point, to 76% and 84% respectively, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal crop report.

