French wealth management firm Crystal in talks to buy Primonial Ingénierie & Développement

February 06, 2024 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Corentin Chappron for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French wealth management company Crystal said it was in talks to buy Primonial Ingénierie & Développement, in order to create a new leading wealth management firm which would have 21 billion euros ($22.6 billion) of assets under management.

($1 = 0.9303 euros)

