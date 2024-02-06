French wealth management firm Crystal in talks to buy Primonial Ingénierie & Développement

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French wealth management company Crystal said it was in talks to buy Primonial Ingénierie & Développement, in order to create a new leading wealth management firm which would have 21 billion euros ($22.6 billion) of assets under management.

($1 = 0.9303 euros)

